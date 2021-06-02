25,381 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 488,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.