25,023 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

