$23.35 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $23.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $88.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.15 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

PCB opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $252.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

