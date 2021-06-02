225,000 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLTS. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,945,000.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

