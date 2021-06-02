22,437 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

