$217.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $217.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $210.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

