21,000 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 60,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 166,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84. Yandex has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

