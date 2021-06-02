$207.85 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $207.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $206.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $833.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.90 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 1,614,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

