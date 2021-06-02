$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.66. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $392.46 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

