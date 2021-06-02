1,965 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

