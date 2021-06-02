19,493 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

