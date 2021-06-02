$19.01 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report sales of $19.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.12 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.96. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

