$18.03 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $18.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $18.60 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $83.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.42 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $123.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Codexis by 28.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Codexis by 208.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 143,396 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 11,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73. Codexis has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

