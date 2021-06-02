1,607 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.08. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

