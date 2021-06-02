$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post $145.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.34 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $622.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

CREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 976,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34. Cree has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

