1,416 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.