$122.11 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report sales of $122.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $122.20 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $113.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $478.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $827.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.