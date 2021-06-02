11,751 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.