10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.