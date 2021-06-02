103,829 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,478,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,726,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,487,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $138.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.