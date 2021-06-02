$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

CMG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,360.59. 4,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,434.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

