$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million.

A number of analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last 90 days. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,442,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

