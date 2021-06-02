$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million.

A number of analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last 90 days. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,442,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.