$1.44 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $6,555,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $172.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

