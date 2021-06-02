$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.70. 636,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.45. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17,418.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.