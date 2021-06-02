$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.59. 19,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

