$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 256,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

