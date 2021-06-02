$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. 90,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,213. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

