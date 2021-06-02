-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 150,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.63.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.