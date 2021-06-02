$0.58 EPS Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Etsy reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

ETSY opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

