$0.50 EPS Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,062. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.