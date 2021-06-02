$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

