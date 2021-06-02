$0.30 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 10,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

