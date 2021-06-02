$0.30 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BHLB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 195,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,287 shares of company stock worth $719,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.