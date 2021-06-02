$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FANH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,352. The stock has a market cap of $725.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fanhua by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fanhua by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fanhua by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

