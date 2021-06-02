$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Penumbra posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Penumbra by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penumbra by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $250.61 on Friday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.48 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566.21, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

