-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMBL. UBS Group increased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 442,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,259. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.93.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

