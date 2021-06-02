$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paya by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

