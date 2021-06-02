$0.05 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

