-$0.04 EPS Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 9,186,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,732. The firm has a market cap of $924.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.90. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.