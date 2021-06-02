-$0.04 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BIOL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,148. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the first quarter worth $87,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

