-$0.01 EPS Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Grubhub posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

GRUB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 32,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,449,538. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 194,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

