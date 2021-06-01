ZUSD (ZUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $472,390.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00306967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00193606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00983647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

