Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

