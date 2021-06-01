Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.81.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $327.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,236,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

