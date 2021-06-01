Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.98. DLH has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in DLH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in DLH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

