Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to “Buy”

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. 119,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,664. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. AZZ has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

