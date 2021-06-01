Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

