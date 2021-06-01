Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Strong Sell

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 540,747.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 3,931,237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 719.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802,148 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

