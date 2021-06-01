Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $397.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

