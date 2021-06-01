Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 244,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,472. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

